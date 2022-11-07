Barclays Trims NEXT (LON:NXT) Target Price to GBX 7,000

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 8,100 ($93.65) to GBX 7,000 ($80.93) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($73.42) to GBX 5,500 ($63.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($84.17) to GBX 6,000 ($69.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,750 ($78.04).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 5,308 ($61.37) on Thursday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,306 ($49.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,440 ($97.58). The company has a market cap of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,261.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,907.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.76) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. NEXT’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

