Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 3.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 863,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,606,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.24.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

