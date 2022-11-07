Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.33

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $491.81 million and approximately $69.05 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

