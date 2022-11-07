Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. 3,434,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,791. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

