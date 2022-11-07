Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 101,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.