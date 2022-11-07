Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.80. 424,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,582,266. The company has a market capitalization of $468.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

