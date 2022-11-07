Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 609 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.04. 143,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

