Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.80, but opened at $40.50. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 14,962 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

