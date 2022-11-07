Beldex (BDX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.98 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $141.85 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.03 or 0.07615448 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00086888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

