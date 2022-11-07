Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.43) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 175 ($2.02) to GBX 144 ($1.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Helios Towers Price Performance

HTWS opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of GBX 96.95 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 176.80 ($2.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.88.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

