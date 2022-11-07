Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.62) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.54) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.83 ($2.44).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

