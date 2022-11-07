BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $154.31

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $154.31, but opened at $148.50. BioNTech shares last traded at $156.75, with a volume of 10,021 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.