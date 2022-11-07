Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,425 shares during the period. Black Hills comprises about 1.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $62.97. 6,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,986. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

