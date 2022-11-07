Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. Buys 25,000 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,734,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.77. 1,016,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,646. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSM. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

