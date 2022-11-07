Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $5,627,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,576,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,215,300. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

