Block (NYSE:SQ) Issues Earnings Results

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Block Trading Up 11.5 %

Block stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,563,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,911,398. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $255.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 390,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,383,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Block by 2,858.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

