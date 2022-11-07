Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s current price.

APRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 4,717,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,386. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $135,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $7,272,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,169,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $533,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

