Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Trading 8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was up 8% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $9.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blue Owl Capital traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 261,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,950,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

OWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $1,445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,661,200 shares of company stock worth $20,868,579 in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 46.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 26.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 93.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

