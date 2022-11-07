Braintrust Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $123.17 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $123.17 million and approximately $735,176.00 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Braintrust has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00007489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00590481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.13 or 0.30761745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.