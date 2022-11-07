Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.83

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 22132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

