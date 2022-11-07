Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price at $16.07

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 133,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

