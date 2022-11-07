Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $15.20

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance
Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT
About Sabra Health Care REIT
As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.
