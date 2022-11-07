Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $15.20

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

About Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.