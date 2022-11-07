Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

NYSE BAMR opened at $40.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Featured Stories

