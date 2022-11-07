Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 454,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

