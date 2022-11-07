Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,568 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,980. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

