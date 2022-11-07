Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 138 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.50. 106,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,986. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

