Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

