Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,843 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,410,000 after purchasing an additional 283,788 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,719,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,946,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,433,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,835 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.87.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

