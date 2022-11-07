Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

NYSE:CPT opened at $111.50 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

