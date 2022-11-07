Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 226.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 833,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.48. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 207,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

