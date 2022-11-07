Cannell & Co. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $239.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.02. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.