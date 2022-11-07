Cannell & Co. Buys 5,515 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FTV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.