Cannell & Co. Decreases Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,115 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.58% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after acquiring an additional 636,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.20. 11,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,952. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

