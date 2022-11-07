Cannell & Co. Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,640 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 242.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

NTR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.43. 215,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

