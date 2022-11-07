Cannell & Co. Purchases 710,900 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cannell & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,900 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp comprises about 2.1% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 1.39% of New York Community Bancorp worth $59,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NYCB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. 334,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

