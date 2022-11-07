Cannell & Co. Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,736 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 1.6% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.22% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $45,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.0% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 315,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 390,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,084. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

