Cannell & Co. Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $95.16. 51,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,374. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

