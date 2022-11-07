Cannell & Co. Sells 128,215 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,215 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.21% of CarMax worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in CarMax by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.88. 41,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,510. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

