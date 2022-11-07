Cannell & Co. Sells 403,005 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,005 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $27,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Boston Partners increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after acquiring an additional 863,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,093,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

