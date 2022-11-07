Cannell & Co. Sells 500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $286.03. 54,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,740. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.52. The stock has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

