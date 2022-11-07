Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Tops $547.32 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.83 billion and approximately $547.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.36 or 0.07632790 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00087322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00033987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00069524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,120,196,047 coins and its circulating supply is 34,343,798,696 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

