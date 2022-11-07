Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.02

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Featured Stories

