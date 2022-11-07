Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.00 million-$885.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.82 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.05-$6.65 EPS.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.55. 21,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,944. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.