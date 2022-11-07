Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 496,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,367,223 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $8.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 181.12%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

