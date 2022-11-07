Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 496,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,367,223 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $8.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 181.12%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.