CDbio Price Tops $3.32 on Major Exchanges (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. One CDbio token can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00015965 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CDbio has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $468,925.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CDbio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00602310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,532.45 or 0.31372166 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CDbio Token Profile

CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.