CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.48 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.