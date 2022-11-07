Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Colliers International Group lowered their price target on the stock to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $61.10 and last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Stock Down 1.6 %

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

