Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.64 billion-$9.64 billion.
Central Japan Railway Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.49. 99,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,002. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.