Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.64 billion-$9.64 billion.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.49. 99,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,002. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

