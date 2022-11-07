Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.92.

GTLS traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $232.88. 7,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average is $186.52. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 32.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

