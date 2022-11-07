Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.92.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

GTLS traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $232.88. 7,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average is $186.52. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 32.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

