Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

CLDT opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

